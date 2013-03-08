FutureSoBright.com Launches Karmic and Zodiac Predictions for 2013

West Bengal, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- FutureSoBright.com offers high quality informative articles, resources, and news in the areas like astrology, numerology, oracle, tarot, and other similar sciences. The website has just launched Karmic and Zodiac predictions for 2013 to help its readers.



The article gives an insight into the bad and good Karma in one’s life. Talking about the Karmic numerology and astrology numbers that control one’s actions, founder of Future So Bright was quoted as saying – “Usually, it is believed that doing good Karma helps you in taking a step towards God, while bad Karma can lead to inferior living in the next incarnation. If one does not have pending Karma, he or she can achieve Moksha, where they can meet God, and get freedom from taking any more births. Of course, this is the karmic belief, and not everyone agrees to it.”



It also discusses about finding the past life of people by using Karmic numbers and Karmic astrology. This kind of astrology deals with people’s past lives, and not about their future or present. It discusses all about a person’s ‘why’ rather than ‘what’. One has to view the natal horoscope with intent to see their past lives.



According to FutureSoBright.com, Karma is described in the following manner - “Karma can be explained by means of mystic proverbs such as ‘Whatever you sow, you reap them’ or ‘What goes around, comes around’ or by means of scientific laws as ‘For every action, there is an equal and opposition reaction.”



Karmic Astrology is regarded to be a highly valuable tool for understanding life and helping in individual spiritual advancements.



The founder of the website also stated - “Exploring the missing link between your past life and your current birth chart is the goal of karmic astrology. In the perspective of karmic astrology, your individual birth chart shows and describes the plan of your journey to evolution. It also shows where a person has been in his or her past life, where a person is currently in and where your life is heading.”



Log on to http://www.futuresobright.com to find all the great resources in astrology, and numerology niche.



