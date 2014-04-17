Fuzzy Logic Entertainment Looks for Pledgers to Donate Funds for Its Upcoming Movie, Old Nick's Production

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Fuzzy Logic Entertainment, the makers behind the multiple award winning redneck/time-traveling/sci-fi comedy movie, ‘The Importance of Being Russell’, are ready to roll with the shooting of their latest movie, Old Nick. The highlight of this upcoming comedy-fantasy movie is the debut of Alexis Grace, a former American Idol finalist. The makers are looking to collect $9000 in fund before May 7, 2014, through pledgers who would like to donate via the movie’s Kickstarter page.



Every pledger who donates an amount more than $10 will be getting a freebie, a gift or some sort of interesting perk as a token of thanks by Fuzzy Logic Entertainment. While 60%of the money collected will be used in kind for funding of cameras, lenses, lighting, post production work, songs and such other technicalities, 20% will be paid to the cast and crew.



Besides Alexis Grace, the rest of the cast of this Indie movie will comprise Drew Smith, John Pickle, Sean Plemmons and Jeff Hassen. To be produced by Jeff Bryant and Bryce Southard, Old Nick has a unique storyline centering not around the reclusive, possessive, over-bearing jerk of a roommate, Nick, as the title suggests, but on Walter Strand who believes he has to save the world every day and who battles crippling OCD, loneliness and a dead end job.



The premise of the story is simple, yet one of a kind and relatable as the central character suffers from OCD for years, a common problem that many in the world face today. When Barney, a chaotic girl who needs a bit of order in her life, enters this equation, Walter must make Nick get out of his way to achieve the dream of a perfect love life with her.



About Fuzzy Logic Entertainment

Based in Memphis, Fuzzy Logic Entertainment, are the makers of the world's first and possibly only redneck/time-traveling/sci-fi comedy, "The Importance of Being Russell", which has been screened more than a dozen festivals from New York City to Oregon and is the recipient of six prestigious movie awards.



Media Contact:

Name: Old Nick

Email: fuzzylogicent@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/865487181/old-nick

Location: Memphis, TN