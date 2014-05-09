FxPro SuperTrader Tends to Setup Unified Trading Benchmark

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Forex Trading via online platforms has turned the new and rapidly growing trend. However, the fact cannot be ignored that constant absence of unified Forex investment & trading standards is turning the biggest challenge for traders. To deal with such challenges, FxPro SuperTrader has decided to come up with an integrated platform for signal services, strategy providers and mirror trading.



Forex investment experts at FxPro explain about this progressive thought process that is meant to upgrade the performance standards of web based Forex trading. They say, “New investors and traders are not aware of the strategy formulation process & our aim is to provide them such unified platform, which helps them to explore each element of forex trading”.



FxPro has established a refined screening system for selection of leaders. The aspiring leaders for Forex trading need to undergo strict application procedure. This includes questionnaires, interviews and numerous strategy tests. Even after these tests, regular monitoring takes place to ensure that trading leaders are constantly maintaining their performance under predefined threshold.



With our constant monitoring for quality performance, we aim to reduce risk factors in online forex trading and investment process. “We have established our united super trading platform to offer interested forex traders with safer and credible online platform to trade. Therefore, we remove profiles of inappropriate trade leaders automatically through our systematic quality monitoring” explain company professional.



FxPro SuperTrader works on the concept of growing itself by growing its registered forex traders and investors. Therefore, to accomplish its profit making goals, it aims to offer profits to its listed traders & investors. That’s how; this online platform is transforming the trend of forex trading towards betterment.



About FxPro SuperTrader

FxPro SuperTrader is pioneer in advanced scale and unified forex trading platform, which offers effective and strategy based forex trading and investment assistance to its registered traders. The online trading platform aims to offer strict monitoring of trading strategies and procedures to assure transparency.



http://www.fxpro.co.uk

Risk Warning

Trading CFDs involves a high risk of loss.



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Email: pr@fxpro.com

SOURCE FxPro