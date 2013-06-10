Fycompa (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 - New Report Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Fycompa (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Fycompa (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by spontaneously occurring and recurrent seizures. The market is heavily driven by the sales of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) targeted at seizure reduction. The AED market is currently dominated by UCB's Keppra and GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal. Although both drugs have experienced significant generic erosion, they form the mainstay of epilepsy treatment in the nine markets and will continue to have significant market share during the forecast period. Other key drugs include older generation AEDs such as Pfizer's Dilantin, Abbott's Depakote, and Novartis' Tegretol and Trileptal which still have significant usage due to their longevity in the market. However, the AED dominance landscape will continue to shift towards newer generation drugs particularly following the recent market entry of GlaxoSmithKline's Trobalt/Potiga and Eisai's Fycompa which both offer first-in-class mechanisms of action.
Fycompa (perampanel) is a first-in-class AMPA receptor antagonist indicated for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization, in patients with epilepsy ages 12 years and older. As an AMPA receptor antagonist, perampanel selectively targets the transmission of seizures by blocking the effects of glutamate. This MOA, which is different from that of the currently available AEDs, means that perampanel is the first approved AED in this new class of treatment. Perampanel is being developed by Eisai and was recently approved for marketing in Europe and in the US, and it is in the Phase III stage of development in Japan. Eisai established itself in the epilepsy market by bringing to market several other AEDs, including Zonegran, Banzel/Inovelon, and Zebinix. The company can leverage this market presence to promote perampanel.
- Overview of Epilepsy, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Fycompa including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Fycompa for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Epilepsy
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Fycompa performance
