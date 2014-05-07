FyMed Announces Top-Line Results Demonstrating Superiority of FY103B over Celecoxib in the Treatment of Pain and Inflammation

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- FyMed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company with specialization in innovative evidence-based approaches in drug discovery, today announced successful completion of studies for FY103B, its new and proprietary lead candidate in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) category. FY103B demonstrated superior therapeutic effects in the management of acute and chronic pain and inflammation, and was found to be significantly superior to celecoxib in terms of efficacy and safety.



FY103B was identified by FyMed through a proprietary drug discovery process denoted the Fy10 technology, and further developed through extensive mechanism of action studies that integrates advanced pharmacogenomics and proteomics in various in-vitro and in-vivo models of pain and inflammation. In studies, FY103B demonstrated profound anti-inflammatory activity by suppressing a unique panel of mediators that were activated via inflammatory pathways such as the NF-?B (nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells) and p38 MAPK (mitogen-activated protein kinase) pathways.



Treatment with FY103B showed statistically significant cumulative reductions of the clinical severity of arthritis, pain, and gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and renal toxicity at a level of efficacy and safety that was superior to celecoxib. These results were further validated through independent histological, radiological, and systemic assessments. These new findings demonstrate the superiority of FY103B over celecoxib in terms of efficacy and safety for the treatment of pain and inflammation.



FyMed applies integrated molecular phenotypic based innovative approaches in studies with companion prognostic driven drug-centric modalities. The Company is in discussions with potential partners to advance the development of FY103B as a NSAID in the management of acute and chronic pain and inflammation, and help relieve symptoms of arthritis, such as inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and joint pain.



About FyMed

FyMed, Inc. (http://www.fymed.com) is a pharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of novel and improved pharmaceuticals developed and enhanced through targeted use of next-generation proteomic and genomic technologies in drug discovery and development. Leading innovations in personalized medicine has enabled FyMed to effectively balance technological innovation with scientific discovery, creating tools that can productively capitalize on key market deficiencies.



Safe Harbor Statement



To the extent any statements made in this document contain information that is not historical, this news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "intends," "plans," "will," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. FyMed undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.



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