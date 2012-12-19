Fysikolashes - Expands Into USA Spa Market

Sandy, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Beauty Essentials LLC, owner of Fysiko brand, announced today that wholesale department of FysikoLashes line just signed several large wholesale contracts with distributors in different parts of USA.



“We are very happy to announce the expansion of market for Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum,” commented Alina Sommers, Beauty Essentials LLC representative. “It is great product and was expected to have great success.”



Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum had been presented to market not that far ago and became instant success. Brand gains popularity fast mostly due to very effective solution to market’s demand. There are several eyelash growth or eyelash enhancement products on the market, some that even need to be prescribed by dermatologist, lots of them already are very successful but Fysiko Eyelash Serum has tens of thousands satisfied customers. The advantage of Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum compared to other brands is ingredient list (natural compare to glaucoma medication), size (it comes in large, 8 ml container, that lasts 6-8 months), competitive retail price ($139.00 for 6-8 months’ supply) and convenient applicator.



Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum is widely sold in spas and salons in Utah and Nevada, only few spas in California and mostly retails online and ships worldwide. At first it had been introduced as a spa / salon only product and had been marketed as such. Then marketing team realized that it is a cosmetic product that could gain fast popularity as retail product sold worldwide online, also because customers in other countries do not have an access to spas in USA.



Due to reasonable international shipping charges, fast order processing, convenient packaging and great eyelash enhancement results, Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum now has customers in Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Russia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Latvia,Israel, Brazil and Argentina. This wide brand expansion wouldn’t be possible without internet sales and big popularity of Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum’s retail website, http://fysikolashes.com , worldwide. But now marketing team realized that while Fysiko is widely popular in other countries, there is a large amount of consumers who like to purchase cosmetic products from retail and spa locations personally, without internet. That made Fysiko marketers search for US spa and beauty salons distributors.



“We now realize, that despite large internet sales, a lot of consumers want to try product before to buy, to hold it in their hands, to receive personal advise and opinion from trusted spa or beauty salon technician”, adds Alina Sommers, the Beauty Essentials LLC representative. “We are planning to get in contact with eyelash extension salons, beauty bloggers and spa owners in USA to provide our customers service they expect. We receive several phone calls each day requesting information about Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum’s availability in local spas and salons. We have to give consumer an opportunity to touch a product, to try it before to buy it.”



To know more about the product that has become really popular in salons and spas all over Utah, and online direct sales customers from all over the world, visit the website, http://fysikolashes.com.



