FÜZi Ice Spheres Launched on Amazon.com

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Careful, creative and passionate about all things cooking and entertaining a family owned business out of Scottsdale, Arizona is proud to announce the launch of their latest product, FÜZi Ice Spheres to Amazon.com shoppers worldwide. A fun and healthy way to enhance the flavor of any beverage FÜZi Ice Spheres are FDA certified BPA free silicone ice sphere molds that enliven a drink with 2.5 inch ice balls. “We scour the world for new trends and ideas to help people enjoy cooking and entertaining in a fun and unique way. The FÜZi Ice Spheres are just one of the ways our company is happily meeting that need.” said Marissa Stevens, Founder of FÜZi.



With the purchase of a set of ice sphere molds the buyer will receive access to a member area where FÜZi shares new uses for the product with their online community. A proud supporter of the adoption of homeless pets, animal lovers will be happy to know that FÜZi will donate a portion of the product’s proceeds to help animal rescue organizations.



For more information visit http://fuziinternational.com. To purchase FÜZi Ice Spheres on Amazon visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00F12D8QU. For more information on the company visit www.fuziinternational.com



CONTACT: Marissa Stevens

480-779-0511