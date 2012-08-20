G-Box II Just Released - The Android 4 Internet TV Box Mini PC

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Not long after the relase of the first G-Box, the new G-Box II has followed along giving a fresh new alternative to the original G-Box. This new Android TV box has the same powerful Rockchip Neon Cortex CPU and Mali400 GPU that made the original G-Box so popular. The notable changes are the smaller form factor, two additional USB ports and the lack of the G-Box I's A/V RCA connectors.



"The new G-Box II was released for people who have different goals and is marketed more as a Mini PC than a TV Box. Adding two extra USB ports made this design more appealing to power users, especially people who want a desktop replacement with the Android OS."



This new device has already taken the TV box industry by storm. Within the first week of release USA Wholesale Suppliers has announced that they have sold out of their initial shipment of units. The anticipation for this new box has been giving people something to talk about besides Ouya.



"With Ouya around the corner we need to stay on our toes and keep pushing forward with the next step in TV box technology," Emily Jiang, the founder of USA Wholesale Suppliers comments. "Our Cortex Neon hardware specs already run with the Tegra processor in raw performance, but we're taking it slow. We've got a big surprise before Ouya finally launches with our next product line that has yet to be announced."



