G-Box Midnight MX2 Being Released to Take on Apple and Roku

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Matricom has announced the anticipated release of the Midnight MX2 dual core Android streaming player to take on the current leaders in the streaming box industry. Unlike it's predecessor, the MX2 is targeting consumers instead of enthusiasts. "We've made a device that is designed to be used instead of hacked. Our first go with the original Midnight was targeted at enthusiasts. This product became incredibly popular with developers and hacks and it allowed us to gather amazing feedback from the most hardcore users that we were able to use to design the MX2."



Matricom has gained a strong following in the enthusiast community for providing one of the most open hardware platforms available in TV set-top box technology. The enthusiasts discovered tons of useful applications for this box and provided bug reports and feature requests back to the community which Matricom has been actively monitoring to ensure that their new device lived up to everybody's expectation of a solid and very versatile streaming device. The end result is a user-friendly streaming media player with more features, power and flexibility than any Roku or Apple TV boxes currently on the market.



"The G-Box community has played a vital role in the development of the MX2. Our biggest critics became our best allies. Without their hardcore usage then we wouldn't have known the areas we needed to improve on the most. This feedback put into good use allowed us to make the MX2 a success right out the gate. With over the air updating and user feedback we'll be able to stomp out any bugs and add new features over time without requiring the user to do any manual updating to their box. We feel this is paramount in creating the best user experience possible with such an open platform set-top box."



The official public release announcement for the Midnight MX2 is May 10, 2013. Limited quantities have been made available through Amazon by Matricom for existing Midnight owners to become early adopters and to provide valuable feedback to Matricom so they can further enhance their product.



The G-Box Midnight MX2 is will be available for sale on Amazon.



You can find more information about G-Box products on the Matricom Website.



Contact information

Matricom

1688 N. Goldenrod Road Suite 4107

Orlando, FL 32807

GM: Joey Sullivan

+1-407-486-5115