G-Box Midnight MX2 Official Public Release Announced for May 10, 2013

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- The new XBMC media box by Matricom is said to be released this Friday, May 10, 2013. This new device brings a whole new experience to the living room by supporting the world's most popular enthusiast media player XBMC. The team at Matricom has been working closely with beta testers and community members to refine the MX2 and make it the best android tv set-top box on the market to date. Matricom has also been supplying small quantities of the MX2 on Amazon for early adopters and community members to get a head start and feedback to the developers so that they can begin producing the next updates for the MX2 before it hits the market. "The feedback we're receiving now says that we're doing good but the product is not perfect yet. We're working hard to perfect it and through future updates we're confident that the MX2 will be refined beyond any other solution the market."



The MX2 is currently only available in small quantities on Amazon prior to the official release and has already taken a best-seller spot on Amazon right behind the Roku 3 Media Streamer in the #2 hottest streaming device in Amazon's Hot New Releases section. The future of the MX2 will revolve around customer's feedback and feature requests. Since the device is running Android 4.2 we can expect to see a lot of cool new features and improvements coming to this device in the near future.



The G-Box Midnight MX2 is will be available for sale on Amazon.



You can find more information about G-Box products on Matricom's Website.



