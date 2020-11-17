G. Cannon Helps Homeowners Navigate New Roofing Installations

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- Many homeowners are surprised to learn their roofing isn't a component of their home intended to last forever. Though varying roofing types are different is their expected longevity, one constant is the need for a full roofing replacement when the current model becomes too damaged to repair or presents a liability to homeowners. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding is proud to provide homeowners with experienced and professional roofing contractors in Norristown and beyond to help provide support in choosing a path forward for their home.



Determining when to repair a roof and or fully replace it is a challenging question that homeowners shouldn't decide alone. G. Cannon's team of trained and insured roofing contractors will inspect each property owner's roofing before deciding on the best course of action. Their team of installers is in the top 3% of roofers nationwide, which gives homeowners the peace of mind that comes with knowing that they won't be dealing with untrained roofers damaging their property even further. From traditional asphalt roofing to affordable flat roofing, the team at G. Cannon handles every type of roofing replacement with ease and professionalism.



Homeowners who believe that their property has a damaged or hazardous roof are urged to contact G. Cannon Roofing and Siding's team of roofing contractors in Plymouth Meeting as soon as possible. To view samples of recently completed projects, property owners are invited to visit them online at https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/.