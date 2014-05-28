G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding Now Offering GAF Advanced Protection Shingles

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding is now offering GAF Advanced Protection Shingles. GAF Materials Corporation implements an extensive battery of tests to ensure their products are strong enough to stay in place and withstand any weather. Their tough, flexible asphalt shingles attach with granule adhesion and offer fire and wind uplift resistance.



Unlike most manufacturers, GAF puts its shingles through the toughest wind resistance tests in the industry (110mph and 150mph). All of their products have shown superior wind resistance. Advanced Protection Shingles will not only hold up in a storm but also provide long term durability. Low-profile fiberglass mat technology and optimized top layers give the material the ability to last through extreme temperatures for years no matter what the local climate.



G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding is a certified installer of GAF shingles. Customers who choose Advanced Protection Shingles get a warranty on their product and the installation.



G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding employs only the most experienced factory-trained foremen and installers. The company is available for all roofing projects, including re-roofing, roof repairs, maintenance, and inspections. If age, severe weather, or poor workmanship has led to damage of traditional, less reliable shingles, G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding is the installer to call in the West Chester area.



G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding also performs commercial roofing work, installing and repairing both pitched and flat roofs for buildings ranging from small offices to large industrial manufacturing plants.



For more information on GAF Advanced Protection Shingles visit G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding online or call 484-653-5800.



About G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance, and repairs throughout the greater Philadelphia area. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Inc. Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information visit http://www.cannonroofingandsiding.com.