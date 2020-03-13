G. Cannon Now Offers Metal Roofing Installation

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- When most homeowners think about replacing their roofs, they imagine asphalt shingles or flat, utilitarian concrete. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding is proud to announce that they are now offered residential and commercial metal roofing installations throughout Pennsylvania, administered by their team of professional roofing contractors in Phoenixville.



Though it has gained a reputation as a utilitarian roofing material, metal roofing has a number of benefits that it brings to residential properties. Metal roofing is durable and long-lasting — in many cases, homeowners don't need to replace their roofing until 75 years after they've installed their metal roofing. Metal roofing also offers a low-maintenance option to homeowners, with no paint or special cleaning requirements. Finally, metal roofing is eco-friendly, reflecting sunlight and keeping the interior of the home cooler without excess electricity.



G. Cannon's team is one of West Chester's favorite providers of metal roofing installation. In addition to metal roofing, their team also offers a variety of other residential and commercial roofing materials to meet each individual homeowner's every need.



G. Cannon's team of roofing contractors in West Chester is proud to provide a variety of roofing services to homeowners across the Keystone State. Anyone interested in learning more about G. Cannon's team or who would like to schedule their appointment for service is encouraged to give their team a call today at 484-653-5800. Their team can also be found online at https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/, where interested parties can learn more about the multiple types of roofing services offered by G. Cannon.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit http://www.cannonroofingandsiding.com.