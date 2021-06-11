G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Discusses Signs Homeowners Need Roof Replacement

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- For homeowners, maintaining their property and ensuring it remains up to code are primary responsibilities. Much like most investments in life, homes demand maintenance and upkeep as years pass to provide optimal comfort, safety, and security. The longer one has lived in their home, the more likely they have considered investing in a new roof to replace the old one. As the leading roofing contractors near Bryn Mawr, G. Cannon Roofing knows the conditions that signify it is time for roof replacement.



Curled or buckled shingles are indicators a roof has some age to it. Shingles can buckle due to moisture in the attic forcing nails to push up and out of the roof's decking. This can leave a home exposed to outside elements. Tar streaking or algae growth, caused by bacteria eating away at shingles' weatherproofing properties, are signals of a compromised roof, as well.



If an attic is not vented correctly and warm, moist air rises, it can get trapped. Subsequently, condensation can develop on the underside of the roof, rusting nails and eventually leading to mold growth. If left long enough, plywood can rot out, and roof replacement will be needed. Additionally, daylight coming through the roof boards is an obvious sign a roof needs replacing as pathways are open for moisture to enter the home.



Homeowners who have noticed these signs are otherwise not satisfied with the state of their roof are encouraged to contact roofing contractors.



