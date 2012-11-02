G Cannon Roofing and Siding Enters Into a Partnership with IB Roof Systems

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- G Cannon Roofing and Siding, a leading player in the roofing industry and has recently entered into a strategic partnership with IB Roof Systems, a leading provider of roofing material. IB Roofing Systems is known for producing environmental friendly products and has partnerships with almost all the major players operating in this industry. The products manufactured by IB Roofing systems apart from being long lasting and recyclable are also highly resistant to fire. The strategy on the part of the company to enter into an alliance with such an environmentally conscious company is to enhance its own image (as a company which works towards the betterment of the environment) thus creating a differentiating factor in its favor.



G Cannon Roofing Company is considered as one of the most professional and trustworthy Roofers of Horsham. Over the years the company has carved out a niche for itself (among all the players operating in this industry) by taking up and successfully executing some of the most challenging and complex projects. Apart from providing new roof installation services, the company also specializes in executing contracts relating to roof repairs, maintenance, re-roofs and repairs. The company provides it's customers with a wide array of choices(relating to the material to be used in the roofs) which in turn gives the customer the room to design and customize the looks of his/her house.



Apart from servicing customers in Horsham the company is also considered to be one of the best Roofers in Willow Grave, they are also one of the most favored and trusted Roofing Contractors of Newton Square. The company has recently started offering it's services to the people of Flourtown. In a very short span of time the company has become one of the most favored Roofing Contractors of Flourtown by providing high quality and efficient and seamless services.



G Cannon Roofing and Siding, is a leading player in the roofing industry. Over the years the company has carved out a reputation (as being one of the leading service providers in this industry) for itself by providing high quality and timely services. G Cannon Roofing is a member of some of the most reputed associations of this industry like the National Roofing Contractor's Association, GAF Master Elite etc. which speaks volumes about its trustworthiness and creditability.