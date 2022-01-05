G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Explains Factors to Consider when Installing a Slate Roof

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2022 -- Today, homeowners have a vast array of roofing materials they can choose from when constructing a new home or replacing an existing roof. For centuries, people have considered slate the most durable and luxurious roofing surface available. In fact, it's still a top choice among Southeastern Pennsylvania residents. However, before choosing a slate roof for their home, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding recommends homeowners take into account a few different factors, including the weight of the slate, to determine if it's the right option for their house.



One of the most important things homeowners need to realize about slate roofs is that they are very heavy, and not every home is designed to support this weight. If they are still in the design phase of their new home, they can request that the roof be built to bear the weight of a slate roof. If there's already a roofing system in place, homeowners do not have to give up their dreams of a slate roof. The roof can be retrofitted by professional roofers servicing Broomall to support the weight of the slate; though, this will add to the total cost of the roofing installation.



Once it's been determined the house can or will be able to hold the slate, the homeowner must recognize that slate is one of the most expensive roofing materials. They will need to be prepared to spend around four times more than they would for an asphalt roof. If their budget accommodates a slate roof, they should begin picking out the right slate based on desired color, texture, size, and thickness.



Slate roofs are designed to last for 100 years or more as long as they have proper maintenance throughout their lifespan. However, if they are not correctly installed, they will not hold up for this period of time. For this reason, homeowners need to hire reputable roofers in Newtown Square who have experience installing slate roofs. If they have not been properly trained in handling slate tiles, the contractors could damage the roofing system, leaving the home susceptible to leaks and water damage.



Fortunately, homeowners in Southeastern PA can rely on G. Cannon Roofing and Siding for expert and quality slate roofing installations. They'll install the slate with care, ensuring it will last for centuries.



