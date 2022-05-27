G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Explains the Steps to Take when a Roof Leak Is Detected

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, a team of experienced roofing contractors in Royersford, PA, has seen just about every kind of roof leak, from tiny drips to catastrophic cave-ins. Based on experience they've had repairing roofs all around Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Chester County, here's the best course of action to take when the roof starts to leak.



Step one is to call roofers ASAP. Any water coming through a roof into a home's interior means the roof's lining has been penetrated. Because this is a serious problem that will need repair ASAP, the most important thing to do when a roof leak is detected is to call for service immediately.



Step two is to clear the room. If given the go-ahead to remain in the house until a repair is scheduled, clear out any important items from the room or area exposed to water. Wood, fabrics, some metals, and other materials can be permanently damaged by water.



Step three is to protect the floor. Placing trash cans or buckets underneath a leak can work to protect the floor, but it's also a good idea to place plenty of plastic sheeting or tarps underneath the buckets being used. If the flooring is wood, carpet, or another non-waterproof material, also consider placing old rags or towels over the sheeting, so water does not collect in pools on the tarps or sheeting as it comes down from the roof.



Step four is to allow drainage. If there is a pool of water visible on the ceiling, locate the spot where the water appears most concentrated and remove a ceiling tile or use a utility blade or drill to make a small hole. Place another bucket underneath the hole so water can drain from the roof. This can help stop water from pooling in one spot, which can make ceilings sag or collapse. If there are multiple leaks, a few holes can be made as necessary.



