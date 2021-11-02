G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Explains the Top Signs It's Time for Metal Roof Replacement

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- For decades now, homeowners have been drawn to metal roofing systems because of their durability and longevity. When they chose a metal roof, they were told it would last upwards of 50 to 70 years — well beyond the lifespan of a shingle roof. But no matter how strong a roofing material is, it is not immune to aging or storm damage. The experts at G. Cannon Roofing and Siding frequently get asked when homeowners can tell it's time for a metal roof replacement in Willow Grove, PA. Today, they are sharing the tell-tale signs a home needs a new metal roof.



Because the metal roofing system is the home's first defense against rain, sleet, snow, and ice, it suffers a lot. Over time, this frequent exposure to moisture can cause rust to form, and when the steel core of the metal roof begins to tarnish, leaks develop. When this happens, the best course of action is to replace the entire roof to protect the rest of the home's structural integrity from water damage and exposure to other elements.



As their metal roofs continue to age and withstand strong winds, homeowners may notice that the roof panels have begun to loosen. Loose panels may be caused by fasteners losing their threads, faulty gaskets, or consistent high winds. Whatever the cause, a destabilized metal roof will spring leaks, resulting in costly repairs. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding cautions homeowners to act quickly when they notice loose panels.



A sure sign a house needs a new metal roof is if it has sustained damage during a storm. Whether strong winds blew off panels, hail dented the panels, or tree branches crashed through the roof, the entire roof should be replaced to ensure leaks do not form, which could lead to water damage, mold growth, and more inside the house.



If homeowners notice any issues with their metal roofing system, they should get in touch with a reliable roofing company experienced in installing and repairing metal roofing. Matters of the roof should not be taken lightly, and problems should be dealt with promptly.



