G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Explains What Curling Shingles Means for Roofs

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, a company performing roofing repairs and shingle replacement in Montgomery County, PA, warns homeowners and commercial building owners alike that curling or warped shingles may signify a much larger problem than a simple aesthetic annoyance.



Shingles may curl or buckle due to excess moisture. While a roof is designed to stand up to the elements, too much water underneath shingles can cause permanent damage (which is one of the reasons never to power wash shingles). Moisture may also be entering the roof from inside the home due to poor attic ventilation.



Another potential cause of curling shingles is age. After about 15-20 years, the average residential roof will need replacement. If a roof is older than 20 years, there is a chance the shingles are curling or buckling because they are exceeding their service lifespan and need to be replaced.



If a new roof has been installed over top of an older existing roof, sometimes this may be the culprit for curling shingles. This second layer of roofing is weaker by nature, so shingles will curl and can even blow away or rip off during periods of heavy rain or wind.



Unfortunately, improper installation is also a reason shingles can begin to curl or buckle. If the shingles weren't lined up properly during installation or were not nailed in adequately, they will start curling prematurely.



Curling or buckling shingles are an indication that a roof needs repair or replacement ASAP because shingles serve as a protective membrane between the roof and the outside world. Without the protection of shingles, buildings are vulnerable to water damage and more. To book shingle replacement in Montgomery County, PA, contact G. Cannon Roofing and Siding today or visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com.



