G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Explains Why Fall Is One of the Best Times for Roof Replacement

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- As the season comfortably nestled between soaking, fierce summer storms and unforgiving, frigid winter temperatures, autumn is perfectly suited for roof replacement. Fall is also one of the busiest times of year for roofing contractors in Plymouth Meeting and the surrounding areas, which is why G. Cannon Roofing and Siding is recommending homeowners throughout the region schedule their roof replacements now, ahead of the winter season.



There are myriad reasons that make fall ideal for roofing services, not to mention protecting one's home from the impending snow, sleet, wind, and other hazardous conditions that accompany wintertime throughout the region. For instance, the relatively cool and stable weather of autumn offers the ideal backdrop for a new roof installation; the reduced threat of predictable rain and temperate climate allows asphalt shingles to properly set and adhere to the roof.



The fall temperature also plays a factor when it comes to handling shingles. When exposed to — and installed in — freezing temperatures, shingles can become brittle and break when being fastened into place. In cases of extreme temperatures, hand nailing the shingles may be necessary, adding time and cost to the roofing replacement project.



Preparing for the uncertainty of winter is another reason homeowners opt for a fall roof replacement — and rightfully so. By installing a roof in autumn, homes are protected by unrelenting winter winds as well as the weight of heavy snowfall. Not only that, but a fall roof installation allows homeowners to save on heating bills due to the increased effectiveness and efficiency that a new roof provides.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



