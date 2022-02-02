G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Explores Common Cold Weather Roofing Problems

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- Winter weather can wreak havoc on even the toughest buildings, and its first point of impact is the roof. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding's roofers in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and surrounding areas know firsthand how dangerous winter conditions can be.



Water damage is a common winter roof problem. While roofs are made to stand up to the elements, snow and ice piling up can cause damage such as mildew, holes, and rotting shingles. Melting snow and ice can penetrate roofs' membranes, causing leaks. Puddles of standing water also weaken roofs' protective layers.



Damage caused by melting snow is bad enough, but winter weather poses another threat to roofs: added weight. Snow and ice are heavy. This extra weight can cause bowing or even total collapse. A particularly nasty winter roof issue is "ice damming," which refers to rapid thawing and freezing on and in seams, flashing, and gutters. Repeated expansion and contraction can cause cracking or splitting in these sensitive areas.



Even if snow isn't in the forecast, winter winds can knock tree branches into roofs. Heavy storms can uproot whole trees, endangering roofs even further. Cold weather can be an invitation for unwanted guests, as well. During winter, critters seek warm places to hide. Rodents are especially devastating for roofs because they nibble away vital roofing material.



Before another brutal winter hits, the G. Cannon Roofing and Siding team recommends that property and homeowners schedule roof care and repair ASAP. Their experienced roofers in Norristown, PA, and the surrounding areas are prepared to help winter-proof all roofs, from large to small. See more of their work and learn about other services they provide at https://cannonroofingandsiding.com.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/ or contact our team today for a free estimate!