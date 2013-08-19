G Cannon Roofing and Siding of King of Prussia Recieves Master Elite Contractor Award

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- G Cannon Roofing and Siding announces that they have received the “Master Elite Contractor” Award from GAF one of the leading roof supply companies in the US. Only the top 3% of all roofing contractors even qualify to become a Master Elite Contractor



Striving to make its quality services available, G Cannon Roofing and Siding, one of the most preferred roofing contractors in No. Wales has trained their experienced team to continue to provide award winning services in 2013.



Other than Broomall, G Cannon Roofing and Siding offers its exceptional and striking services in other parts of Pennsylvania, including Havertown, Hatboro, Ambler, etc. We do quality work in Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.



It is award winning products and service that make G Cannon Roofing and Sliding one of the leading roofing contractors Hatfield and rest of the Pennsylvania, but these expert roofers are also known for their quality craftsmanship warranties and designs for new roof installations, restoration and maintenance.



The company presently holds the prestigious Excellence Award for the year 2012, which further exemplifies their reliability as the best roofers in Montgomeryville and the rest of Pennsylvania. “We'll make sure your home makes a striking impression, adding the greatest curb appeal in your neighborhood”, ensures a spokesperson for G Cannon Roofing and Sliding, “and this is the reason we are the most preferred roofers in Warminster and the rest of Pennsylvania”, and concludes, “Attention to detail, quality products and quality craftsmanship is our key.”



About G Cannon Roofing and Siding

G Cannon Roofing and Siding is a full service roofing company handles everything from a new roof installation, restoration and maintenance to re-roofs and repairs. With them homeowners have numerous choices of products, styles and designs. They offer several shingle and shingle type materials like Asphalt, Wood, Tile, Metal, Composite and more.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.cannonroofingandsiding.com



Contact Address

368 Abrams Mill Road

King of Prussia

PA 19406

(484) 653-5800