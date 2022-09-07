G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Outlines the Problems Missing Shingles Can Cause

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, an industry-leading team of roofing contractors in Conshohocken, has a message for homeowners: missing shingles can be more dangerous than they initially appear.



Missing shingles cause water damage. Without shingles to protect the roofing system, rain, snow, and moisture from other sources can seep into cracks and holes, causing long-term problems for the roof.



A home's insulation can be compromised if shingles are missing. This is because shingles are designed to protect the roof's insulation, so if enough shingles are missing, the roof loses some of its insulative qualities. This leads to a more uncomfortable home — and higher energy bills.



Gaps in the roofing system caused by missing shingles can invite bugs, rodents, birds, and other unwanted guests to make their nests inside the roof. Many animals and insects also have an unpleasant tendency to chew or burrow through the vulnerable roofing material, leading to further damage.



Nobody wants mold or mildew to spread throughout their home, but unfortunately, this problem is bound to occur when missing shingles aren't promptly repaired. Mold and mildew weaken important roofing support structures and can even compromise indoor air quality, causing respiratory diseases.



Missing shingles affect the curb appeal of any property. If the home will be on the market soon and has missing shingles, it's a massive turnoff for potential buyers. It's always better to address this problem before planning to sell.



Finally, missing shingles can lead to additional roofing damage that will be very costly to repair. If homeowners don't have the "little things" fixed as soon as possible (such as missing shingles), they'll quickly find that they become big repair jobs later down the line.



