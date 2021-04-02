G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Provides Reliable Roof Replacement to Royersford Residents

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- The winter months can take a toll on residential roofs, and spring is the perfect time to opt for replacement. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding is conveniently located in King of Prussia, PA with a wide service area including Royersford, Norristown, Blue Bell, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County, Bucks County, Delaware County, and Chester County residents have taken note of G. Cannon Roofing and Siding for their attention to detail, reputation of using high quality products, and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.



G. Cannon Roofing and Siding is the leading choice for roofing contractors in Royersford, PA, and it's easy to see why. Their long-standing reputation for high quality materials and products precedes them. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding shows a commitment to their customers by offering an unbelievable array of durable roofing materials and expert advice on best installation practices.



The materials offered include metal, which is known for its durability, energy efficiency, variety of styles, and ease of installation. Other materials include asphalt shingles, a fire-resistant and low-cost option, slate, an aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting option, and wood, an unconventional option with insulation value and ease of repair.



Anyone searching for a roof replacement in the Royersford area is encouraged to reach out the team at G. Cannon Roofing and Siding. They can advise on the best materials for a customer's roof and provide a free estimate. For more information, reach out to their team or visit their website at https://cannonroofingandsiding.com.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/ or contact our team today for a free estimate!