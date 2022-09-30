G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Reveals Why Fall Is the Best Time for Roof Renovation

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, a group of roofers in Flourtown, usually begin to see business booming around this time of year. What makes fall such a great time for a roof renovation? It's due to a combination of several factors, some of which might be surprising! Here's a quick look into why fall is an ideal time to make roof repairs or replacements.



Fall Temperatures Are Ideal

Fall temperatures are perfect for roofers! For shingle adhesive to bond properly to the surface of a roof, the temperature needs to be somewhere between 40 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything outside of this range can lead to roofing issues later down the line. Nailing down roofing materials can also be difficult in extreme temperatures, which is another reason roofers prefer autumn.



Pre-Winter Repairs Prevent Further Damage

Roof damage is no joke, especially as cold weather approaches. G. Cannon's roofers in Flourtown strongly recommend autumn roof repair or replacement if homeowners spot damage after spring and summer. This is because renovating the roofing system during the fall will help protect the home when Jack Frost comes a-knocking.



Roofers Can Stay Outside Longer

The tolerable autumn temperatures have another advantage when it comes to roof repair: roofers can stay outside longer. Because the sun isn't setting early just yet and the temperatures are mild, roofing contractors can stay on the job site for longer without the need to pause due to extreme heat (or cold)!



Homeowners Save Money

Roof repair is a big business during fall because it helps homeowners save money on energy bills. A home's roof is vital to its insulative capabilities, so taking care of roof issues before winter arrives will prevent overspending on heating costs and other wintertime expenses.



Since right now is the best time to make repairs or replacements, homeowners shouldn't wait to schedule their next service.



