G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Shares How to Protect Roofs from Summer Storms

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2022 -- Extreme heat is not the only thing homeowners need to be concerned about this summer. They also need to be aware of the severe roof damage summer storms can cause. Strong winds can tear off improperly secured shingles, and heavy rainfall can result in irreparable water damage. While storms can't be avoided, homeowners can take a few preventative measures to protect their roofing systems from summer storm damage. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, professional roofing contractors serving Bryn Mawr, share tips for keeping roofing systems in good shape this summer.



One of the biggest hazards during a summer storm are trees close to people's homes. At the start of the season, homeowners should have their large trees trimmed to prevent branches from snapping and falling onto the roof during a storm.



While they are trimming their trees, they should also clean their gutters. Clogged gutters cause rainwater to pool on the roof, resulting in severe water damage. Homeowners can clear the gutters themselves by using gloves to pick out the debris and a hose to flush the gutters and downspouts. Or, they can hire a professional gutter cleaner.



One of the best ways for homeowners to protect their roofing systems from summer storms is to schedule a roofing inspection. Certified roofing contractors in Bryn Mawr and the surrounding areas can ensure the roof is prepared for extreme weather conditions. They will check for leaks and may replace warped or broken shingles, reinforce the roof with brackets or straps, and suggest installing an impact-resistant roof. Ultimately, the professionals will ensure the homeowner's roof is ready to withstand the conditions of the summer storm.



Seasonal storms can easily wreak havoc on residential roofing systems that have not been properly maintained. Fortunately, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding can help homeowners avoid needing roof repairs after a storm with preventative maintenance services. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/ today.



