G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Shares the Benefits of Energy-Efficient Roofs

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2022 -- Energy efficiency is entering the public consciousness more and more thanks to the consequences that human carelessness can cause for the planet. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, a company specializing in roof repair and roof replacement in Montgomery County, PA, knows its stuff when it comes to the benefits of energy efficiency in roofing.



Many homeowners find that the top benefit of an energy-efficient roof comes in all the money they can put back in their pockets. Energy-efficient roofs can significantly cut down energy bills. Because they do a better job insulating homes, there's less of a need to crank up the AC or turn on the heat to deal with the weather year-round. Some statewide or national government rebates are also offered for homeowners who meet specific energy efficiency benchmarks.



Installing an energy-efficient roof is a great choice for homeowners who want to stay comfortable in their homes. High-tech energy--efficient roof coatings reflect sunlight away, keeping out the blistering heat common during southeastern PA summers.



Energy-efficient roofs also have longer lives than traditional roofs. The roofing materials used are hardier and stand up to the elements better, meaning repair or replacement are not necessary as often as they might be with a standard roof. Another great benefit of energy-efficient roofs is their effect on a home's market value. A new roof can increase the value of a home significantly; an energy-efficient roof can do so even more.



When they choose an energy-efficient roof, homeowners can rest easy knowing they are minimizing their harm to the environment by reducing their carbon footprint. Less electricity used for HVAC systems, less gas burned using gas heat, and less general production waste all contribute to making energy-efficient roofs an earth-friendly choice.



To learn more about energy-efficient roof replacement in Montgomery County, PA



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



