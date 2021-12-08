G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Shares the Difference Between Wood Shingles and Shakes

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- Wood roofing systems have and likely always will draw the eye of homeowners across the country. The timeless look they add to any home is unmistakable. However, not all wooden roofs are created the same. All too often, homeowners use the terms "shingles" and "shakes" interchangeably when discussing wood roofing, even though they are two very different types of roofing material. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, expert roofing contractors serving Phoenixville, PA, are setting the record straight on the difference between wood shingle and shakes.



Wood shingles are cut from a block of wood using a machine, and both sides are sawn to create a smooth surface. Additionally, one end, the butt, is thinner than the rest of the piece for easy installation. While wood shingles have a more smooth and even appearance, shakes are designed to look hand-cut, meaning the rough grain remains and they cultivate a more rugged appearance. Even though they are manufactured differently, both cedar shingles and shakes are durable, lasting an average of 50 years, and age well.



Wood shingles and shakes do not only differ in their production; they also differ in style, installation, and cost. Because wooden shingles are smoother, they are a perfect match for more modern architectures. Shakes, on the other hand, complement cabin-style homes and those surrounded by nature. The same reason shakes are ideal for rural environments is why they require a more complex and expensive installation process. Wood shake shingles have uneven surfaces that need layers of felt to be installed between the shakes. This felt layer blocks water and debris from getting under the shakes, protecting the performance of the roofing material.



How does a homeowner choose between wood shingles and shakes? First, they should consider their budget. If they have less expendable money, they may want to choose the cheaper option of wood shingles. Next, they must examine the architecture of their home. Shingles may be the better choice if it's more modern, while shakes are well suited for houses immersed in nature.



Because a home's roofing system is critical in maintaining the house's structural integrity, Pennsylvania homeowners should consult roofing contractors to ensure they choose the best roofing materials.



