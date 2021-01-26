G. Cannon Roofing and Siding Specializes in Offering a Full Set of Roofing Options

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Homeowners who are looking to improve the value of their property or to make their property more comfortable often seek roofing repairs or replacements. Unfortunately, many homeowners don't realize that there are multiple types of roofing materials that can be used to upgrade their home — and the type of roofing they choose will determine factors like cost and future maintenance needs.



The team of roofing contractors in Lafayette Hill at G. Cannon knows firsthand just how important the choice of roofing material can be. Their team prides themselves on offering a complete suite of roofing options for homeowners to choose from — and they can even assist homeowners in finding the right type of roofing for their home. From traditional asphalt shingles to affordable and sturdy flat roofing, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding has an option for every type of property owner — no matter their home's location or their individual budgetary needs. They even offer free estimates on all projects to help property owners more effectively compare all of their options.



As the winter season continues with the ever-present threat of inclement weather, now is the perfect time for homeowners to learn more about the energy-saving benefits that come with professional roofing repairs or replacements. Anyone interested in getting in touch with G. Cannon's team of roofing contractors in Broomall is encouraged to give them a call today at 484-653-5800. Their team can also be found online at https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/, where interested parties can read more about the differences between each of their currently available roofing options.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/.