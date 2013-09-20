G Cannon Roofing Announces 25 Year Workmanship Guarantee

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Cannon Roofing and Siding, a “Master Elite” certified roofing contractors in Broomall, now offers a 25 year workmanship guarantee backed by GAF roofing products. Roofing Contractors in the areas of Norristown, Newtown Square, Blue Bell, Willow Grove and Horsham should have available this guarantee to protect homeowners from costly repair. G Cannon Roofing is one of the select roofing contractors that offer this guarantee in Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware Counties



Being a "full service" roofing provider, G Cannon Roofing and Siding, one of the most preferred roofing contractors in Hatboro, provides comprehensive roofing solutions such as restoration and maintenance, new roof installation, re-roofs and repairs and etc.



They are factory-certified by GAF Materials Corporation, and have factory-trained foremen and installers who utilize the best roofing techniques. These expert roofers in Havertown are known for their quality craftsmanship warranties and designs for new roof installations, restoration and maintenance.



Elaborating this further, a spokesperson stated, “We have served hundreds of satisfied clients and the list is increasing. We bring the world class technology in this field and with the years of experience, we are sure we will provide you with nothing but the best when it comes to Roofing services. We are known as the most favoured roofers in Ambler, Horsham, Willow Grove and many other places. We are well recognized and have won numerous awards because of our dedication and passion in this field.”



They provide a fully insured service, carrying 2 million dollars in Liability coverage for clients’ protection, authenticating themselves as one of the best roofers. Clients can easily avail their services in Havertown, Hatboro, Ambler, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.



About G Cannon Roofing and Siding

G Cannon Roofing and Siding is a full service roofing company handles everything from a new roof installation, restoration and maintenance to re-roofs and repairs. With them home-owners have numerous choices of products, styles and designs. They offer several shingle and shingle type materials like Asphalt, Wood, Tile, Metal, Composite and more. G Cannon Roofing and Siding deals in both residential and commercial roofing and provides many other services including windows, siding, gutters etc.



For more information, please visit http://www.cannonroofingandsiding.com/



Contact:-

Cannon Roofing and Siding

368 Abrams Mill Road

King of Prussia, PA 19406



Phone: (484) 653-5800

Fax: (610) 278-0490