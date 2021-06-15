G. Cannon Roofing Encourages Homeowners to Schedule Early Summer Roof Replacement

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- As trustworthy roofing contractors near Havertown, Late spring to early summer is the prime time to consider roof replacement. Roofers tend to be their busiest during this time of year because the weather is fair. The daily spring rains and cold winter winds have passed for the year, and most of the inclement weather tends to occur later in the day.



Summer is the most popular season to hire roofing contractors because the risk of rain is minimal. Most summer days in Delaware County, PA, begin with the sun shining, the birds chirping, and the hot weather. The consistently warm weather allows roofing contractors to complete a full day's work without creating a situation for water to damage the underlayment and building materials protected by the roof.



Generally, there is a relatively small window of time when it's ideal to do a total roof replacement. The early summer sun is perfect for helping asphalt shingle activate and adhere to the roofing structure. The late summer is marked by extreme heat and frequent thunderstorms. Opting for roof replacement early in the season can help homeowners save on summer cooling costs while preparing for the energy demands of winter heating costs. Planning ahead also benefits the roofing contractors. By choosing the late spring and early summer, it's less likely for the humidity to be at its peak, and the sweltering heat will be kept at bay.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



