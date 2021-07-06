G. Cannon Roofing Explains the Risks of Delaying Roof Replacement

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2021 -- Homeowners have to shoulder the responsibilities of home improvement projects, and it can seem like all they do is fix one problem, only to discover another. However, it is not wise to neglect crucial home repairs once a problem is detected. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, a team of roofing contractors in Lafayette Hill, PA, share why it's risky for homeowners to delay getting their roof replaced.



A roof in desperate need of replacement could have shingles that are damaged or degrading, which leads to leaks that spread wider and wider. The roof will begin to rot, exposing it and the home's rooms to mold and water damage. These repairs are more expensive than replacing a roof. Structural damage will eventually occur. A failure to get a roof replacement for a Lafayette Hill, PA, home could jeopardize the structural integrity of the home's roof and walls. Any water damage that occurs could weaken the roof or impact the electrical wiring, leading to a collapsed roof or a house fire.



Homeowners will have to pay higher energy bills. Air can slip through any cracks within the roof, causing the HVAC system to work harder to heat or cool the home. Additionally, the property's value will decrease. Delaying roof replacement adversely affects a home's value because buyers are wary of houses that have damage. Homeowners can sell their homes for more by ensuring they have their roofs replaced promptly.



Putting off a roof replacement exposes homeowners to several costly risks. Thankfully, summer is the time for roof repairs and installations. Because the season has more sunny days than rainy ones, roofing contractors can replace a roof in no time, minimizing the damage done to a home.



