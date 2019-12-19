G. Cannon Roofing Now Offers Metal Roofing Installations

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Roofing contractors in Flourtown and other parts of Pennsylvania know firsthand that a homeowner's choice in roofing material is important. Choosing the right roofing material can give the home a higher property value and fewer maintenance issues to worry about. G. Cannon Roofing is proud to announce that they're now adding metal roofing installation to their selection of quality roofing options.



Metal roofing is study and reliable, making it a particularly popular option for homeowners who are concerned about durability and who don't want to invest a lot of time into maintenance. Metal roofing is great for energy efficiency — because the reflective material of the roof reflects solar rays, the inside of the home receives better insulation. In the summer, this means cooler temperatures without turning the air conditioning on. In the winter, homeowners won't have to worry about heat escaping through their attic.



Metal roofing joins G. Cannon's complete range of roofing types. In addition to metal roofing, they also offer slate, wooden and asphalt roofing as well. Each roofing material offers its own list of strengths and drawbacks. Homeowners should carefully consider each type of roofing and consult with a roofing professional before making a final decision.



No matter which type of roofing material they're interested in, homeowners know that they can always count on the team of roofing contractors in Conshohocken working with G. Cannon Roofing and Siding. Anyone interested in learning more about the benefits of each type of siding or who would like to schedule their installation should give their team a call today at 484-653-5800.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding:

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit http://www.cannonroofingandsiding.com.