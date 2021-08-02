G. Cannon Roofing Offers Asphalt Shingle and Slate Roofing Installation

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- Summer is the season for roofing installations and replacements, and this means people have to decide between installing asphalt shingle or slate roofing. G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, roofing contractors serving Royersford and Blue Bell, offers homeowners asphalt shingle and slate roofing installation. To help them determine which roofing type is ideal for their property, G. Cannon Roofing breaks down the differences between asphalt shingle and slate roofing.



Homeowners working with a more limited budget will often choose asphalt shingles because they are cheaper than slate roofing. Installing slate requires a more skilled crew and a longer time frame, thus driving up installation costs. Additionally, since slate is heavier than asphalt, the roof structure will need to be examined to determine if it can support the weight of slate. If it cannot, homeowners may need to have the decking and underlayment upgraded to a sturdier material before installing slate. Because of these costs, slate roofing is often not the best option for homeowners with a small home improvement budget.



If cost is not an object, homeowners consider having a slate roof installed because of its aesthetic appeal, longevity, and low environmental impact. Slate gives homes a classic, sleek design that boosts its curb appeal. While asphalt shingle roofs can last 20 to 30 years, slate roofs can last for over a century because they are not easily damaged by moisture. Finally, slate is a popular choice among those who are conscientious about their impact on the environment. Slate is mined then cut with minimal processing, unlike asphalt shingles manufactured using fossil fuels.



By comparing the pros and cons of each type of roofing, homeowners can find an option that is right for their home. If they need help considering their options, they can consult roofing professionals. Whether a homeowner chooses asphalt shingles or slate, they will experience durable roofing that will last them for years to come.



For more information about this company's roofing contractors in Blue Bell and Royersford, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/ today.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding performs roofing installations, maintenance and repairs throughout Southeastern, PA. The company won the 2012 GAF Training Excellence Award for their intensive training process for all employees. By continuously upgrading their materials and industry knowledge, G. Cannon Roofing and Siding provides the most reliable service in the area.



For more information, visit https://cannonroofingandsiding.com/ or contact our team today for a free estimate!