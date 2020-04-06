"G-Loc," a Revolutionary Doorknob and Deadbolt Immobilizer for Enhanced Security, Now on Kickstarter!

Trail, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- An innovative new security device, G-Loc addresses concerns for personal security by protecting against threats of lock bumping and picking. As lock picking guides flood the Internet, and illegal entries are reported in neighborhoods and communities worldwide, the G-Loc is proving to be a revolutionary approach to securing and reinforcing doors and entry points. Never before has it been so easy to protect yourself and your family from the threats of unwanted entries.



Making people feel more secure at home and on the go, the G-Loc is known for being simple and easy to use. With no bolts or screws required, the G-Loc can easily be applied to any door, by any person, with or without technical expertise. The locking mechanism conveniently slips over a doorknob and door handle, holding both in place, reinforcing doorknobs and deadbolts from the interior even if a person on the outside has a key for entry. Flexible to fit the dimensions of many doorknobs and deadbolts, the G-Loc can be used at home or on the go in a variety of situations or living arrangements.



"G-Loc," the lock mechanism preventing against unwanted entries, is now available on Kickstarter. The first G-Loc devices are expected to ship to backers worldwide in September 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/glocers/be-safe-at-home-and-abroad



Supporters around the world can back G-Loc by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$10. But for a pledge of CA$39 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including your own G-Loc device for improved safety and security at home or on the go. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About G-Loc

Developed by Lock Dynamics in Trail, Canada, the G-Loc is a patented device that helps to protect against lock bumping, picking, or other unwanted entries, establishing a newfound sense of personal security and safety by reinforcing doors and locks.



Contact:



Contact Person: Walter Borsato

Company: Lock Dynamics

City: Trail

State: British Columbia

Country: Canada

Phone: 250 512 1011

Email: wwborsat@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/glocers/be-safe-at-home-and-abroad