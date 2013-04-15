G-Lock EasyMail Bulk Email Software Now Available at 30% off for Limited Customers

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- G-Lock Software, a company focused in creating various SEO and email marketing software, is now offering one of its highly demanded products the G-Lock EasyMail at 30% off for limited customers. The software which is also available for free trial has been commended by its consumers for its comprehensive features and for covering all bulk email sending needs. G-Lock EasyMail is considered to be suitable for everyone who wants to send their messages to the mass audience as quickly as possible.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on their latest offer, “G-Lock EasyMail is now in its 6th version and over the years has turned out to be our prime software. The number of features that our software has is incomparable to any other bulk email software, which is appreciated by all our customers. Our G-Lock EasyMail bulk email software has become integral part of many businesses and has even improved the productivity and revenue of various companies. We are now providing a limited offer of 30% discount on G-Lock EasyMail. Interested individuals can also try our software first by downloading the free version.”



The G-Lock EasyMail requires only one time payment and is capable of sending unlimited emails to unlimited addresses without requirement of a hosting account. However these are only the basic aspects of the software and its unique features such as integration with Amazon SES API, Personal Attachments, Multiple Workplaces, Delivery Reports, Extensive Built-In Email Templates, Integration with G-Lock Analytics and availability in multiple languages have made the software stand out amongst the rest. The company has also published a Get Started video, http://www.glocksoft.com/easymail/gem-video-tutorials/get-started-with-g-lock-easymail/, to help new customers become familiarized with the many features of G-Lock EasyMail.



Due to the software’s popularity amongst various other G-Lock Software products, http://www.glocksoft.com/download-products/, G-Lock EasyMail is currently being offered in 3 editions – Business, Personal and Free. Despite no expiry on the free version it does have limitations as it is meant for demonstration purposes only. The Personal and Business editions depend on the extent of usage of the software. The Personal edition is suitable for individuals who require the software occasionally. The Business edition has no restrictions and presents the true potential of the software. Most of the features that have led to the software’s popularity are available in Business edition only. Details of the 3 editions can be viewed on the company’s site, http://www.glocksoft.com/easymail/gem-free-personal-business/.



About G-Lock Software

G-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments. Currently, the company’s emphasis is on tools and applications in the field of SEO and email marketing. Among its major products are G-Lock EasyMail bulk email sender and newsletter software, G-Lock Analytics real time email tracking system, Advanced Email Verifier email list cleaner and verification software, G-Lock Email Processor advanced email processing and parsing software, Fast Directory Submitter directory submission tool for creating permanent one-way backlinks, Fast Blog Finder blog commenting software, Backlink Diver link verifier and PageRank checker tool, and WPNewsman newsletter plugin for WordPress. For more information, please visit http://www.glocksoft.com/.



For more information about G-Lock EasyMail, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of glocksoft.com, please call at +375 029 765 67 08 or email to support@glocksoft.com.