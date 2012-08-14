G-Lock Email Marketing Bundle for Windows Now Available With Discount

Minsk, Belarus -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- In recent years, SEO and email marketing have become essential components of businesses of every size, making it important to find easy-to-use, time saving, and secure products. Individuals, small-to-medium sized businesses, and international corporations with mailing lists, newsletters, or mass messages have started turning to Belarus-based G-Lock Software for their email marketing needs.



Recently, G-Lock Software introduced their Email Marketing Bundle, “a set of software for targeted bulk email marketing campaigns, email list management, and email processing at the user’s desktop.”



G-Lock Software’s Email Marketing Bundle, viewable at http://www.glocksoft.com/email-marketing-bundle/, includes 3 products: G-Lock EasyMail, which allows for the sending of bulk emails from the user’s PC; Advanced Email Verifier, which permits a mailing list to be purged of bad email addresses; and G-Lock Email Processer, which automatically processes incoming emails based on the user’s rules.



The software company is also offering a pricing promotion for the package, available for $631.50 USD: when a user orders the three products together, they are eligible for a 15% discount on each product.



G-Lock EasyMail is a bulk email sender, available in a Personal or Business Edition, that is perfect for individuals and organizations that want to get their message to a mass audience in a safe and secure way. There are many perks to EasyMail—such as a one time payment, in-house mailing list, no advertising information from G-Lock Software in the messages, and a backup/restore option—that are listed at http://www.glocksoft.com/easymail/.



The G-Lock Software Email Verifier cleans the user’s list of bad email addresses and invalid domains for maximum campaign performance. The Advanced Email Verifier checks every email address from a database/mailing list to ensure that the emails are still valid. According to http://www.glocksoft.com/email-verifier/, the email verification software can determine up to 80% of dead email addresses on a mailing list.



G-Lock Software’s email processor and parser software, available at http://www.glocksoft.com/email-processor/, offers the user a way to parse thousands of messages each day without spending a single minute of work time. It checks the user’s email accounts on a regular basis and processes each message, creating the perfect “Virtual Assistant.”



For each product in G-Lock Software’s Email Marketing Bundle, free trials are available. The bundle can be purchased online or by phone, but wire transfer, mail, and invoice orders are also welcome—secure payments guaranteed.



About G-Lock SoftWare

G-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments. Currently, the company’s emphasis is on tools and applications in the field of SEO and email marketing. Among its major products are G-Lock EasyMail bulk email sender and newsletter software, G-Lock Analytics real time email tracking system, Advanced Email Verifier email list cleaner and verification software, G-Lock Email Processor advanced email processing and parsing software, Fast Directory Submitter directory submission tool for creating permanent one-way backlinks, and Fast Blog Finder blog commenting software. For more information, please visit http://www.glocksoft.com/