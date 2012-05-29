G-Lock Software Announces Release of Advanced Email Verifier v7.2 Software

Minsk, Belarus -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Lock Software is excited to announce the release of their Advanced Email Verifier v7.2 Software. G-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments with a current emphasis on tools and applications in the field of SEO and email marketing.



While every business that utilizes email campaigns understands that valid email addresses have a limited lifespan, few of them realize the extent to which email verification can impact their bottom line and system performance. G-Lock software’s Advanced Email Verifier is considered by many to be the gold standard for verifying valid email addresses, and now, the developer has recently released its v7.2 software. “We are constantly working to improve all of our products, and the new Advanced Email Verifier v7.2 is even more accurate and powerful,” said a G-Lock spokesperson.



As users first learn when visiting http://www.glocksoft.com/email-verifier/, the email verification software checks every email address from a database or a mailing list and determines if the e-mails are still valid. The powerful and reliable utility clears the email list or database from bounced and undeliverable email addresses, which allows the user to update and keep their contact lists “clean” on a proactive basis while keeping email server domains from getting blacklisted.



The email verifier and email list cleaner quickly connects to a huge database containing millions of emails and verifies email addresses directly from the database without import-export to save valuable time. The software can connect to any ODBC compatible database, and provides the ability to load large mailing lists for verification in seconds. Import email lists containing email addresses and other custom fields for verification from a wide variety of client source and exported email addresses with custom fields to an equal number of client file source formats without loss of contact info.



Version: 7.2.2 is available for Windows 2000, XP and Vista. The Advanced Email Verifier can determine up to 80 percent of “dead” email addresses. “We’re making a free copy of the latest Advanced Email Verifier v7.2 available to journalist for review,” said the G-Lock spokesperson. “New users can even try it for free by going to http://www.glocksoft.com/choosing-email-list-verifier-software/ to see how it works.



In addition to their email list verifier software, G-Lock also makes a variety of software products to streamline and enhance any company’s online marketing campaign. They include G-Lock EasyMail bulk email sender software; G-Lock Analytics Email tracking software; Fast Blog Finder blog commenting software for safe backlink creation; Fast Directory Submitter; The G-Lock Email Processor; G-Lock SpamCombat Antispam software; and, the G-Lock Temp Cleaner unwanted file remover. For more information, on the latest version of the G-Lock Advanced Email Verifier, please visit http://www.glocksoft.com/email-verifier/



About G-Lock Software

-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments. Currently, the company specializes in the field of email marketing and SEO applications programming. Among its major products are G-Lock EasyMail, G-Lock Analytics, Advanced Email Verifier, G-Lock Email Processor, Fast Directory Submitter and Fast Blog Finder.