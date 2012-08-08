G-Lock Software Introduces New Email Tracking Service

Minsk, Belarus -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- G-Lock Software proudly announces the release of G-Lock Analytics—an extremely sophisticated email tracking service that provides email tracking stats in real time. G-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments with a current emphasis on tools and applications in the field of SEO and email marketing.



Regular and accurate email campaign tracking and analysis is vital to the success of any email campaign by allowing users to measure performance over time, control its effectiveness and plan future highly targeted campaigns. The new G-Lock Analytics service makes this easier than ever before by helping email marketers to improve their email campaign targeting, conversion and revenue.



In order to help users understand the sophistication and power of the new G-Lock Analytics service, G-Lock has provided users with detailed reviews and insights on analytics software at http://glockanalytics.com/email-tracking-service-review. “While using our new software is very simple, we felt it was important for potential users to understand the many ways that the software can support their email campaign and help produce conversions,” said a G-Lock specialist.



G-Lock Analytics brings all major statistics to the account in real time via their cutting-edge dashboard. Besides the standard email tracking metrics such as open rate and click rate, G-Lock Analytics reports show users how many times the email was printed and forwarded. Geographical location pinpoints the recipient’s country of origin while sophisticated reports identify the recipient’s email clients.



Account holders can also insert the unsubscribe link into the email and track unsubscribe recipients. Timeline activity allows them to know what time subscribers read the email for targeting future email blasts. “The great thing about G-Lock Analytics is that it can be used with any email sending program or service,” said the G-Lock specialist. G-Lock Analytics users can learn how to start using this email tracking system at http://glockanalytics.com/email-analytics.



G-Lock Analytics provides several levels of service options including Basic, Pro, Premium and Marketing at http://glockanalytics.com/pricing. All plans offer unsubscribe lists, email client detection, unlimited campaigns as well as prints and forwards detection. Users can choose from service plans that range from 10,000 subscribers to an unlimited number of subscribers per month. They also have a free plan that’s limited to 1,000 subscribers and five campaigns. Potential G-Lock Analytics users can learn even more about the service’s features at http://glockanalytics.com/



About G-Lock Software

G-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments. Currently, the company’s emphasis is on tools and applications in the field of SEO and email marketing. Among its major products are G-Lock EasyMail email marketing software, G-Lock Analytics email tracking service, Advanced Email Verifier mailing list checker software, G-Lock Email Processor automatic email parser and data extractor, Fast Directory Submitter directory submission tool and Fast Blog Finder blog commenting software. For more information, please visit http://www.glocksoft.com/