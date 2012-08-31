G-Lock Software Offers Exclusive Discount Coupon for G-Lock EasyMail Business Edition Software

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Owners of poor quality email software now have access to a high quality alternative as G-Lock Software is currently offering an exclusive discount for their G-Lock EasyMail Business Edition software. G-Lock EasyMail provides users with all the features essential to any reliable bulk email program and mailing list management tool. Users can find a full list of the product’s features at http://www.glocksoft.com/easymail/



Although bulk email sending tools are crucial to the success of many businesses and email campaigns, an overwhelming number of users opt for the lowest price programs, which often translate to low quality. The result is that the business loses money as their email list grows.



They are soon searching for a highly professional yet easy to use bulk email sender capable of coping with large mailing lists that can satisfy their increased email marketing needs.



Now, for everyone who bought poor quality email software, G-Lock Software is offering an exclusive discount for their G-Lock EasyMail Business Edition. “Our discount equals the amount that the user paid for their low quality email program so that they will now have everything they need in a superior email sending tool at a great discounted price,” said a G-Lock spokesperson.



The G-Lock EasyMail Business Edition software is far ahead of its competitors in features, functionality, and reliability. Just a few of them include the ability to process an unlimited number of recipients and groups, email campaign scheduler, exclusion lists for groups and databases, bounce management, backup/restore option as well as support of multiple workplaces and scripting languages. The G-Lock EasyMail software is integrated with real time email tracking service G-Lock Analytics. Potential users can learn more about G-Lock Analytics at http://glockanalytics.com



In addition, the software supports personal attachments and works perfectly on Windows Server using up to 500 simultaneous SMTP connections while ensuring super-fast email delivery. Users can also import HTML and plain text email as well as import-export the recipients' email addresses and other information. G-Lock EasyMail newsletter software offers a robust mail merge option and is integrated with popular CRM databases such as MS Access, MySQL, MS SQL, Oracle and others in addition to a host of other features.



When bulk email program users are ready for a premium bulk email tool, they can just go to http://www.glocksoft.com/easymail/fantastic-deal-from-glock-software/ to get this tremendous product with a discount that equals the price they paid for a low quality bulk email sender tool. “They only need to email us with proof of purchase and we will send them the exclusive discount coupon for our 'G-Lock EasyMail Business edition' immediately,” said the spokesperson.



About G-Lock Software

G-Lock Software develops software for different programming environments. Currently, the company’s emphasis is on tools and applications in the field of SEO and email marketing. Among its major products are G-Lock EasyMail bulk email sender and newsletter software, G-Lock Analytics real-time email tracking system, Advanced Email Verifier email list cleaner and verification software, G-Lock Email Processor advanced email processing and parsing software, Fast Directory Submitter directory submission tool for creating permanent one-way backlinks, Fast Blog Finder blog commenting software, and Backlink Diver link verifier and PageRank checker tool. For more information, please visit http://www.glocksoft.com/