G-Lock Software's WPNewsman Newsletter Plugin Gives WordPress Users Total Creation/Email Control

Having unrestricted control of email campaigns is often the key to successful marketing campaigns that allow business and other websites to keep in touch with their clients and prospects. Unfortunately, many email support providers impose usage restrictions and rigid requirements that do not allow users to own or freely manipulate their lists.



With the release of the new WPNewsman newsletter plugin, users get complete freedom and full control over their newsletters, email campaigns and email lists at a lower cost. The new plugin from G-Lock Software has a long list of features and options that can be explored at http://wpnewsman.com/review-newsletter-plugin-wordpress/. “Our plugin allows users to send emails via Amazon SES and enjoy high deliverability rates like the big email service providers,” said a G-lock Software spokesperson. “And the best part is that they can use WPNewsman at no cost with any list up to 2,000 subscribers, which is ideal for those just starting an online business.”



With WPNewsman, WordPress users can easily convert their website visitors into newsletter subscribers through double opt-in subscription forms in widgets, articles and pages. Users can import and manage their lists as well as create and send newsletters directly from their WordPress site. Additionally, they can also add custom fields to opt-in forms, create multiple mailing lists and import/export subscribers.



The newsletter plugin is pre-configured to collect the subscribers’ email addresses and names and have them confirm their subscription. The plugin then allows sending of HTML newsletters to an unlimited number of subscribers and schedule email newsletters. The WPNewsman plugin has more features and options than can be listed here. In addition to an online video guide, website visitors can visit http://wpnewsman.com/documentation/ for full documentation on the solution’s possibilities.



Though the free version of WPNewsman supports all main features, some advanced options such as the ability to send to more than 2,000 subscribers and create different mailing lists are available in the Pro version only. Pro members also receive Premium Support and Pro version updates (including new version/feature additions) throughout the membership year. For more information, please visit http://wpnewsman.com



