G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- G protein coupled receptors which are also known by other names such as heptahelical receptors, G protein-linked receptors (GPLR), serpentine receptor and 7TM receptors comprises of a large family of protein. They are found in eukaryotes and choanoflagellates. GPCRs are targeted by approximately 45% to 50% of medicinal drugs.The major factors which are driving the growth of the GPCRs market include: growing researcher interest in targeting GPCR for medicinal drugs, development in indentifying new membrane structure and newer structures and the advancement in technologies used.



Huge opportunities lie in the untapped market of pharmaceutical development. Drug targeting GPCR have the advantage of being more active at the surface of cell receptors. The global market for G-protein coupled receptors is expected to reach a market worth USD 122 billion by 2018. Dysfunctional GCPRs are the major reason for causing human diseases such as allergies, hypertension and it can contribute immensely in developing drugs which specifically target these diseases.



More than 250 GPCRs have been identified currently with over 150 GPCR still existing which makes the global GPCRs market more attractive in order to find those remaining 150 GPCRs. This factor is expected to drive the market in the next decade. Some of the new technologies which are expected to drive the market include GPCR dimerisation, GPCR oligomerisation and GPCR allosterism.



Some of the major players in the market include: 7TM Pharma A/S, Acure Pharma AB, Addex Pharmaceutical, Acadia Pharmaceutical Inc, Dimeric Bioscience Pty Ltd, Trevana and many more.



