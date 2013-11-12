G2One Network Announces Next Big Product - a Blog Dedicated to Style Lovers

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- G2One Network today announced Next Big Product (http://www.nextbigproduct.net/), a blog dedicated to style lovers. Next Big Product is a style savvy informational resource site devoted to the style junkies just like us. The blog covers everything from awesome clothing lines to gorgeous accessories, watches, gadgets, vehicles, food and drinks and travel destinations while it features only the most amazingly awesome style related content with continuously discovering new and brilliantly style lines.



“Keeping in mind the perpetually changing tastes of consumers and fashion being one of the most dynamic industries in the market, we believe it is essential to bring something trendy & fashionable on a daily basis,” said Karan Chopra, CEO, G2One Network. “You can find hundreds of thousands of designers and/or stylists out there who are working round the clock to create something stylish and/or defining style to a new level. This is what encourages us to take a step further and come up with Next Big Product.”



Here is a quick look at what you can find on Next Big Product:



- Clothing

- Accessories

- Watches

- Gadgets

- Vehicles

- Food & Drinks

- Travel

- Vendor Lists

- Submit Your Style (More Info)



Follow us and get updated with new style trends:



Website: http://www.nextbigproduct.net/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NextBigProduct



Twitter: https://twitter.com/NXtBigProduct



Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/nextbig/nextbigproduct/



About G2One Network

G2One Network is an on-line interactive agency focused on effective creative solutions based on strategy, media and production. Based in the heart of New Delhi, India, the company was founded in July 2011 with the mission to empower and to think beyond all the odds by spreading knowledge of technology through the digital medium



G2One Network

New Delhi, India - 110063, INDIA

T: +91-11-45719163

E: contactus@g21network.com

W: http://www.g21network.com