http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/

Lafayette, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- An unorganized house is never cozy to reside in. But there are several houses in the United States, particularly in Lafayette, CO, that deal with this kind of problem to the extent that sometimes they require to employ the services of an experienced organizer to assist them in organizing their personal items. There are a couple of information associated to lack of organization and its influence on the lives of individuals in Lafayette, CO, that actually might shock you. According to the Workplace Organization Survey that was carried out by OfficeMax in 2011 stated that 86% of American citizen assert they need to make improvements on their organizational abilities while 90% of them confess lack of organization at work or home, detrimentally impacts their everyday life when it comes to state of mind, productivity, happiness and motivation.



303.665.2402

1260 East South Boulder Rd.

Lafayette, CO 80026



http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=EQZ5LylYOrE



The industry of self-storage has been growing over the past few years as families, businesses and individuals discovered that this is a more flexible and cheaper solution compared to traditional storage. Whatever storage needs may be, one will find a nice self-storage facility in Lafayette, Colorado. If one happens to chat with the owners of self-storage services in Lafayette, Colorado, they will hear lots of stories about the very personal and odd things why people store stuff. Almost all self-storage companies will brag that they will store and keep anything, for whatever reason – no more questions asked. Evidently, there are some various stuff that self-storage services cannot legitimately store and it is good to verify with the self-storage facility first if one is uncertain about the things they will accept.



Compared to American citizens a few decades back, individuals tend to transfer around much more often. This is because to diversity of reasons, ranging from family care to job opportunities. Whether one has decided to rent or happen to be a homeowner in Boulder, Lafayette, CO, they may need a short-term storage for ones additional items while waiting for the tight time to accommodate all of them. Except if one is lucky enough to have access to a basement or family attic, it is possible that a venture into self-storage is needed. As soon as one has made the call to choose self-storage, there are some things one can accomplish to discover the right self-storage facility in Boulder, Lafayette, CO, that best matches the personal or business needs.



Step 1 – Search for self-storage facilities in Boulder, Lafayette, CO, that are easily accessible and close to ones location or home. If you have already decided on a self-storage facility that is far from ones location, it will only add to costs linked with the self-storage. Make sure to consider several factors like travel costs related to the storage facility selection.



Step 2 – Always know the business hours of the self-storage facility. Some storage companies have 24-hour access, while other storage businesses may only be open for business during particular days or hours of the week.



Step 3 – Check the storage facility to see whether one can access the storage premises with a big vehicle like moving van. In this way, one will have the option to lessen the stress of multiple travels to and from your house when transferring the belongings in and out of the self-storage unit in Boulder, Lafayette, CO.



Step 4 – Know the security and safety measures provided by the storage facility. This will encompass sign in sheets, locks, cameras, staff patrols and gates. Make sure to prevent self-storage facilities with excess shrubbery or low visibility that may attract the thieves.



Step 5 – Ask the self-storage facility representative or manager whether the units provide have climate control feature. If one has belongings like important documents, musical instruments or furniture, climate controlled storage unit may be worth the additional investment. Having a climate controlled storage unit in Boulder, Lafayette, CO, will guarantee that when one comes and get their belongings, they will still be in good condition.



Step 6 – Determine the costs and the size of the self-storage units. Ask a storage facility staff or manager for a price chart and storage room size to ensure that size one is interested is available. In addition, may want to ask about the facility’s special offers and discounts for long-term contracts.



Step 7 – Take note on the storage documentation given. Be thorough by double checking terms of agreement, fees, conditions and costs in order to prevent any misunderstanding down the line. Know whether insurance options are offered in case of damage or theft.



Step 8 – Search online and look into the standing of the self-storage facility in Boulder, Lafayette, CO. You may want to contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to get records of any present or past complaints against the facility.



303.665.2402

1260 East South Boulder Rd.

Lafayette, CO 80026



Elite Storage Features and Amenities

- Customer Service

- Elite Storage has the best customer service in the Lafayette area!

- Various Storage Unit Sizes

- Various Indoor Self Storage Units sizes to choose from

- Storage Access

- 7 days a week 6 am to 10 pm, including Holidays

- Security

- State of the art digital video recorded camera system

- Facility Features/Amenities

- Boxes and moving Supplies

- Carts and Dollies

- Drive Up Access

- Gate Access – entry and exit – security coded

- Freight elevator for easy access to 2nd and 3rd floor storage units.

- Walled Perimeter

- Temperature Controlled Storage Unit

- On site fax and photo copy

- Temperature Controlled storage for personal & business use

- Easy Access

- On line payment

- On line reservation



http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/content/about-us

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/content/unit-sizes

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/blog

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/content/web-specials

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/content/access-security

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/content/hours

http://www.elitestoragelafayette.com/contact-us/message/3/message