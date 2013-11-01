"G3 Development" Fruitful Twitter Chairman Adam Paul Green (Salt Lake City Utah) Endorses Nisandeh Neta's "the Business Campus" Concept in Carson City Nevada, Oklahoma City Oklahoma and Old Westbury NY

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



Communications is a system to leverage an organizations ability to connect with ones market; Social Media is “the new” communications system. Communications is about reach. Communicating is about relational dynamics between people. Social Media provides the means to effectively communicate with ones market. However, communicating in human rather than institutional terms. If one is not communicating (listening first, initiating second) then, how in the world does one expect to create relationships with people and businesses that may want the value that one offers?



Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



G3 Development provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where the client is and provides search results based on the location. Considering this, G3 Development provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



About Us

G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



http://www.g3-development.co/

1-877-229-9183