G3 Development (Utah) was Awarded Richmond County New York Quality in Business Certificate for Providing the Choice Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Reputation Management Expertise and Social Media Professionalism for Des Moines Iowa

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



G3 Development (Utah) was Awarded Richmond County New York Quality in Business Certificate for Providing the Choice Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Reputation Management Expertise and Social Media Professionalism for Des Moines Iowa



Common Mistake #1: Hiring the Wrong Coach - There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



Communications is a system to leverage an organizations ability to connect with ones market; Social Media is “the new” communications system. Communications is about reach. Communicating is about relational dynamics between people. Social Media provides the means to effectively communicate with ones market. However, communicating in human rather than institutional terms. If one is not communicating (listening first, initiating second) then, how in the world does one expect to create relationships with people and businesses that may want the value that one offers?



Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.

Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



The Real Reasons Why To Use Social Media:

1. If ones business can’t be found — they are not engaging with the “True Market.”

2. Social Media (YouTube) is 64% more effective — than traditional advertising.

3. Ones “True Competition” — is guaranteed to be engaged in Social Media.

4. One will find customers — 15 times faster with Social Media.

5. One can reach the “True Market” — by simply engaging the right people.

6. By ignoring this Social Media Market, they are not creating opportunities – while the competition is.

7. Social Media saves massive amounts of time— if one uses it right.



Site owners started to recognize the value of having their sites highly ranked and visible in search engine results, creating an opportunity for both white hat and black hat SEO practitioners. According to industry analyst Danny Sullivan, the phrase "search engine optimization" probably came into use in 1997. The first documented use of the term Search Engine Optimization was John Audette and his company Multimedia Marketing Group as documented by a web page from the MMG site from August, 1997.



Early versions of search algorithms relied on webmaster-provided information such as the keyword meta tag, or index files in engines like ALIWEB. Meta tags provide a guide to each page's content. Using meta data to index pages was found to be less than reliable, however, because the webmaster's choice of keywords in the meta tag could potentially be an inaccurate representation of the site's actual content. Inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent data in meta tags could and did cause pages to rank for irrelevant searches. Web content providers also manipulated a number of attributes within the HTML source of a page in an attempt to rank well in search engines.



