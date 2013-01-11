Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- G3 Development Corporate Officers (Draper Utah) are proud to announce that Listpipe (www.ListPipe.com) is the runaway winner of its 2012 professionalism with SEO (Search Engine Optimization) Award. ListPipe provides a unique website for individual franchises, distributors and retailers. Their distinct competitive advantage is that they post custom-written search engine optimized content on a regular schedule to help businesses connect with local customers on the Internet. Every year G3 scours the internet to find the best of the best. When it comes to SEO in 2012, clearly The Best of Utah is Listpipe.com. We congratulate the owner of Listpipe, Cary Snowden, for standing apart from the competition and putting ethics first. It’s refreshing when a company executive’s primary goals are in line with Goggle’s set parameters.



The top five “Utah SEO Company” candidates for G3 to evaluate were:



http://www.97thfloor.com

http://www.OrangeSoda.com

http://www.SEO.com

http://www.Listpipe.com

http://www.ElementSEO.com



“As company president, it’s my responsibility to verify all the statistics and weigh out the impact that each of these competitive SEO companies had with their clients in 2012. Although I was disappointed with several of the top 5 contenders questionable approach to SEO, their limited effectiveness, and ethics in the marketplace, I have to say (in general) that all of these top 5 SEO companies are worth looking at for your SEO business; choose wisely. The most shocking personal discovery of mine was the value that clients receive from the high priced services that certain companies are charging; very disappointing. I hope in 2013 that these top 5 professional companies will continue to strive to be more competitive and create a better value for their clientele. My congratulations to Cary Snowden at Listpipe for this honor.” - Adam Green



Listpipe Featured Product Offering:



Grow Your Business With Localized Web Traffic From YOUR OWN Google-Friendly Blog Website! We Make It Easy... Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. We create powerful custom content for you that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about your business type and location. Then, we merge that content with specific details you've given us about YOU! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel you to the top of search results!



http://listpipe.com/about/

http://businessbloggertips.com/



We Write "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to YOU!

We localize your content

We include relevant keywords and optimized links

We Publish Your Content at the Right Frequency!

Appeals to search engines like Google

Search engines index your information sooner

We Create and Manage the Tools For You!

We provide the blog

We provide the hosting



As your new blog site begins to fill with content, and you establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list you in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content you have, the higher your site climbs in search results. If you're new to blogging and web marketing, we understand. For the most part, we'll take care of things for you. However if you'd like to get involved, we've created easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help you become more familiar with your new blog site. We'll provide access to these resources once you have established an account.

http://listpipe.com/news/



Key Points:



SEO: ListPipe provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localization: Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where you are and provide search results based on your location. Considering this, ListPipe provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



Customization: Each article contains personalized content including names, contact information, and personal variables. In this way we provide customized content that has a unique profile, forcing search engines to consider each blog in the network as unique. Participants enjoy a customized experience and feel 'ownership' of the content, encouraging sharing and promotion.



Social Media: Each article published by ListPipe contains sharing badges for the leading social networks, making our customized content as easy to share as a single click. Participants who have Facebook, Delicious, Digg, MySpace or Twitter accounts can share their articles with their friends easily and quickly. Readers can also share the articles, making them even more extensive and valuable. Participants with an aggressive social media plan can share their blog content knowing that the links in each article will bring readers back to their respective Home page.



Compliance: Our articles are written by professionals, participants do not have to worry about compliance issues and enjoy a certain level of comfort in knowing that content that holds up to communication standards.



Synergy: Because we publish the same foundational article to each participant, the organization moves together as a whole with a common message and a consistent conversation. Group synergy can be achieved and synchronized for special events, new product releases, and special news stories, etc.



Blogging: Participants have the option to blog their own content. This exciting opportunity allows achievers to set themselves apart and to extend their reach with personal stories and experiences. ListPipe provides complete access to the blog and video training content designed to introduce participants to blogging.

http://businessbloggertips.com/resources/



Top Ten List – Why Work with Listpipe.com:

1. Fresh Content

Our Powerful Custom Content™ is posted to your blog each week, automatically. This helps your site appear fresh and new to the search engines, which give higher ranks to sites that frequently present new and relevant content.



2. Site Map

ListPipe participants who subscribe to our Powerful Custom Content™ are automatically added to our Site Map. This helps the search engines find and index your site faster.



3. Included Blog

Participants get an included blog and web hosting with each account. No additional payments are necessary.



4. Low Cost

Subscribing to our Powerful Custom Content™ is cost efficient. We research, write, optimize and post an article each week, all for one low cost. Cost effective and convenient, you won't get this much value from other professional writers.



5. Full Control

Your blog is yours to use, and we encourage you to use it. Write your own posts, edit the articles we provide, or reject content you don't want; it’s all up to you.



6. Saves Time

The reason we created our SEO copywriting services is because we know how much time it can take to keep up with the search engines. That's why we do it for you. All you have to do is approve article and watch your search rank improve.



7. Higher Ranks

We built proprietary optimizations into the ListPipe website that help increase each participant's ability to rise to the top for their market. All based on organic search strategies. You'll see great results and look more credible in the lists.



8. Training

We want you to start blogging on your own so much, we have built-in training to help you get started with your own posts when you have the time. We even have handy video training to show you how it's done.



9. Customization

We've provided a selection of custom headers for you to choose from. You choose the header you like best, and then name your blog with a special subtitle, too.



10. Organic Search Optimization

Our Powerful Custom Content is researched and customized specifically for organic growth. This means that the longer you have it, the more value it provides to your search rank.

http://businessbloggertips.com/resources/