G60 Fit Offers SURFSET Fitness Classes

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- G60 Fit has introduced the newest fitness craze to its already packed lineup of boot camp fitness classes boot camp fitness classes in Huntington Beach- SURFSET® Fitness Classes. As the only approved SURFSET® Fitness provider in North County, G60 Fit is at the forefront of the fitness movement.



Focusing on four major components of fitness—balance, burn, build and blend—the SURFSET® Program Surfset Program allows clients to work toward a lean surfer physique using the same movements that surfers make when catching waves. This dynamic and fun fitness course is a must try addition to their already challenging boot camp fitness classes in Huntington Beach, CA.



Because "hanging ten” is a long tradition in Orange County, the surfer physique is easily recognized—tight abs, long, lean legs and muscular arms. These muscle groups are developed through a series of repetitive movements used by surfers as they go out into the waves again and again. With the introduction of the SURFSET® Program, it's no longer necessary to get into the ocean to develop these same muscles for a surfer look. SURFSET® training focuses on developing the core and the stabilizing muscles normally engaged in surfing activities. These challenging and exciting exercises allow those who want a surfer body to earn one without ever getting wet.



Surfers are already lining up to try the SURFSET® Program because of the many benefits that it provides the experienced surfer: cardiovascular fitness, fat burning fat burning, core stabilization, and an opportunity to "hang ten" on land. SURFSET® classes have been praised for increasing cardiovascular fitness and burning fat while developing lean muscle mass and body strength. These exercises develop balance with body control, flexibility and stability; burn fat through high intensity interval training; build muscle through circuit and resistance training; and blend the most effective exercise techniques to create the perfect surfer body.



G60 Fit offers a variety of classes, including SURFSET® sessions, kickboxing, strength training, personal trainer sessions and nutrition counseling to give clients the best bodies possible. In 60 days, clients will see real results from G60 Fit, including smaller measurements, a leaner, more muscular body, and clearer mental processes. G60 Fit offers the best in Huntington Beach fitness for all ages and fitness levels with sessions tailored to individual goals.



About G60 Fit

G60 Fit is a boot-camp style fitness program located in Orange County, California. G60 Fit offers individually-targeted classes and personal training sessions that help those in Huntington Beach and surrounding areas get into the best shape possible in 60 days. G60 Fit offers a variety of classes and programs to meet the needs of everyone, no matter what age, fitness level or body-sculpturing goals. For more information, please visit http://www.g60fit.com



Contact Information:

Tyler Collins

Swell Marketing LLC

Orange County SEO

Suite 218, 16400 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92649.

(949) 494-0007

http://www.orange-county-seo.com