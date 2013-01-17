Rising Diesel Prices Will Not Affect Customer Preferences, Predicts Gaadi.Com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Experts at India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars, Gaadi.com strongly feel that inspite of a predicted Rs 5 hike in diesel prices over the next few months, the market for cars powered by this fuel will remain hot with a strong demand from new customers. There will certainly be a drop in the diesel to petrol ratio of new car sales but it will be temporary.



Gaadi.com’s research shows that after the price hike, diesel will continue to be 25% cheaper than petrol and further, a typical diesel car offers 25-30% higher fuel economy than its petrol counterpart. For example, the ARAI rated fuel economy for the Hyundai Verna 1.6 diesel stands at 22.32kmpl, over 30% more than its 1.6 petrol cousin.



Further, the re-sale value of a diesel car is far higher than a petrol model which also helps recover part of the cost when an owner decides to sell a car. Gaadi.com also adds that most new car buyers opt for a loan and hence the EMI difference between petrol and a diesel version is less than Rs 2500 for a typical five year loan, easily recovered if the owner drives for over 1200km a month.



Industry figures currently show that a car model with both petrol and diesel engine options has an unbelievable diesel: petrol sale ratio of over 7:1. For example, in December, Toyota sold 246 petrol Liva units as compared to 1764 diesel ones. Likewise, Nissan sold only 116 petrol Sunny units as compared to 1401 for its diesel version. This trend, Gaadi.com predicts, will continue to stay in the region of 5:1 (diesel to petrol) inspite of the price hike.



- Oil companies have hinted at a Rs 5 hike in the next 6 month

- However, diesel fuel will still be 25% cheaper

- Diesel cars offer 25-30% better fuel economy

- Diesel cars also hold a far better re-sale value



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Contact Address:

Gaadi Web Pvt Ltd

3rd Floor, Pearl Towers, Plot No 51, Sector 32, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122002

Website: http://www.gaadi.com/

Email: corporate@gaadi.com

Feedback: feedback@gaadi.com