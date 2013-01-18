Renault Scala Automatic Is a Myth Buster in the Segment Says Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Experts at India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars, Gaadi.com feel that the newly launched Renault Scala Automatic will shatter old notions and bust all negative myths associated with automatic cars in India. The new model makes use of advanced technology referred to as X-Tronic automatic transmission which is infact the USP of the car.



- Latest launch by Renault in India

- Comes with its patented X-Tronic automatic transmission

- Offers more fuel economy than the manual Scala

- Better to drive in city traffic



Gurus at Gaadi.com explain that the Scala Automatic offers 6% better fuel economy than its own manual sibling making it the first car in the entire locally produced automatic sedan segment to actually be more efficient than a manual version of the same model. The ARAI rated fuel economy of Scala Automatic stands at 17.97kmpl as compared to 16.95kmpl for the manual gearbox version.



Further, the Scala Automatic makes use of CVT (continuous variable transmission) that helps in peppy response from the engine during slow driving in typical city environs. The transmission also has a ‘Sports’ mode for enthusiasts wherein the engine holds on to higher revs for added performance. The transmission is mated to the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that does duty in the manual model.



Gaadi.com also feels that the Scala Automatic will change the way we Indians look at automatic cars as being slow with a heavy appetite for fuel. The company also hopes to increase its market share (in this segment) from the current 8% to over 10 with this new offering.



